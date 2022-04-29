Win tickets to Spoon’s NYC show with Margaret Glaspy!

After being forced to postpone a few shows because of a Covid case in their camp, Spoon are back out on the road in support of their great new album Lucifer on the Sofa, and their rescheduled NYC date happens on Friday, May 6 at Hammerstein Ballroom, with support from Margaret Glaspy. You can get tickets now, and we have a pair to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.

Spoon Hammerstein Ballroom



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Spoon will also be out with Interpol this summer for their "Lights, Camera, Factions" tour, which includes an NYC-area show at Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 25. See their updated dates below.

SPOON: 2022 TOUR

Friday, April 29th, 2022 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees 2022

Saturday, April 30th, 2022 Memphis, TN Beale Street Music Festival 2022

Monday, May 2nd, 2022 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

Friday, May 6th, 2022 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Friday, May 27th, 2022 Napa County, CA BottleRock Napa Valley 2022

Saturday, May 28th, 2022 Sacramento, CA BottleRock AfterDark

Sunday, May 29th, 2022 San Francisco, CA BottleRock AfterDark

Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Friday, June 3rd, 2022 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Thursday, July 7th, 2022 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

Friday, July 8th, 2022 Albany, NY Empire Live

Saturday, July 9th, 2022 Québec, Canada Festival d’été de Québec 2022

Monday, July 11th, 2022 London, Canada London Music Hall

Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 Kalamazoo, MI Kalamazoo State Theatre

Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Friday, July 15th, 2022 Urbana, IL Canopy Club

Saturday, July 16th, 2022 Iowa City, IA Englert Theatre

Monday, July 18th, 2022 Winnipeg, Canada Burton Cummings Theatre

Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 Regina, Canada Conexus Arts Centre

Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 Saskatoon, Canada Coors Event Centre

Jul. 21 - 24, 2022 Calgary, Canada Calgary Folk 2022

Friday, July 22nd, 2022 Edmonton, Canada Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen

Monday, July 25th, 2022 Victoria, Canada Capitol Ballroom

Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 Vancouver, Canada Commodore Ballroom

Thursday, August 25th, 2022 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Friday, August 26th, 2022 Toronto, Canada Budweiser Stage #

Saturday, August 27th, 2022 Portland, ME Thompson's Point Outdoor Concerts and Events *

Sunday, August 28th, 2022 Providence, RI Bold Point Pavilion *

Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! *

Thursday, September 1st, 2022 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit *

Sunday, September 4th, 2022 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE *

Thursday, September 8th, 2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

Friday, September 9th, 2022 St Louis, MO Stifel Theatre *

Saturday, September 10th, 2022 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion *

Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

Friday, September 16th, 2022 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre *

Saturday, September 17th, 2022 Portland, OR Pioneer Courthouse Square *

Sunday, September 18th, 2022 Portland, OR Pioneer Courthouse Square *

* - w/ Interpol and The Goon Sax

# - w/ Interpol, Metric and The Goon Sax