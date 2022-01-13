Win tickets to The War on Drugs at Madison Square Garden

The War on Drugs returned with a new album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, in October (order on clear blue double vinyl). It featured on lots of 2021 year end lists, and they're about to embark on a tour supporting it, including an NYC show that happens on Saturday, January 29 at Madison Square Garden. You can get tickets now, and we're also giving away a pair! Enter for a chance to win below.

The band recently had to adjust their tour dates because of Covid, cancelling the Toronto shows and adding new dates in Pittsburg and Cincinnati. See their updated dates below.

The War on Drugs at MSG



THE WAR ON DRUGS: 2022 TOUR

Wed, JAN 19 ACL Live Austin, TX

Thu, JAN 20 ACL Live Austin, TX

Fri, JAN 21 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Lake Dallas, TX

Sat, JAN 22 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Mon, JAN 24 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Tue, JAN 25 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Thu, JAN 27 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Fri, JAN 28 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Sat, JAN 29 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Mon, JAN 31 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA

Tue, FEB 1 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA

Wed, FEB 2 The Anthem Washington, DC

Fri, FEB 4 KEMBA Live! Columbus, OH

Sat, FEB 5 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Sun, FEB 6 PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY

Tue, FEB 8 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

Thu, FEB 10 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Fri, FEB 11 Chicago Theater Chicago, IL

Sat, FEB 12 Riverside Theatre Milwaukee, WI

Sun, FEB 13 Riverside Theatre Milwaukee, WI

Tue, FEB 15 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

Wed, FEB 16 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

Fri, FEB 18 Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Sat, FEB 19 The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT

Mon, FEB 21 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Tue, FEB 22 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Wed, FEB 23 Theater Of The Clouds Portland, OR

Fri, FEB 25 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

Sat, FEB 26 Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA

Sun, FEB 27 Innings Festival 2022 Tempe, AZ

Tue, MAR 22 Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland

Thu, MAR 24 Annexet Stockholm, Sweden

Fri, MAR 25 Annexet Stockholm, Sweden

Sun, MAR 27 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway

Mon, MAR 28 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway

Tue, MAR 29 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway

Wed, MAR 30 KB Hallen Copenhagen, Denmark

Thu, MAR 31 KB Hallen Copenhagen, Denmark

Sat, APR 2 Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany

Mon, APR 4 Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland

Tue, APR 5 Alcatraz Milan, Italy

Thu, APR 7 Zenith Munich, Germany

Sat, APR 9 L’Olympia Paris, France

Mon, APR 11 O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom

Tue, APR 12 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Thu, APR 14 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

Sat, APR 16 First Direct Arena Leeds, United Kingdom

Sun, APR 17 Edinburgh Corn Exchange Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Mon, APR 18 Edinburgh Corn Exchange Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Wed, APR 20 Palladium Cologne Cologne, Germany

Thu, APR 21 Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden, Germany

Fri, APR 22 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sat, APR 23 Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium

Fri, JUN 17 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 Manchester, TN

Thu, JUN 30 Rock Werchter 2022 Werchter, Belgium

Fri, JUL 1 Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne Hamburg, Germany

Fri, JUL 1 Down The Rabbit Hole 2022 Ewijk, Netherlands

Wed, JUL 6 NOS Alive 2022 Lisbon, Portugal

Fri, JUL 8 Mad Cool Festival 2022 Madrid, Spain