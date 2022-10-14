Win tix to AVAIL’s NYC shows with Paint It Black, Deadguy, Suicide Machines & more

AVAIL return to NYC later this month for their first headlining NYC shows since their 2019 reunion tour, on October 21 and 22 at Irving Plaza. As mentioned, they have killer support lined up for these: night one has Paint it Black (playing their first NYC show in eight years), LIHC vets Kill Your Idols, and newer NJHC band School of Drugs, and night two is with reunited ska-punk greats The Suicide Machines, recently-reunited metalcore legends Deadguy, and NJ's Fuck It...I Quit! Tickets for both nights are still available, and we're giving away a pair for your choice of dates! Enter for a chance to win below.

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

AVAIL's only other upcoming date right now is at Gainesville, FL's The Fest at the end of the month.

AVAIL: 2022 TOUR

Oct 21 Fri Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States

Oct 22 Sat Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States

Oct 30 Sun The Fest 2022 Gainesville, FL, United State