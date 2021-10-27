Win a signed Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio & War On Women poster, tix to NYC show!

Bad Religion are currently on their belated 40th anniversary tour with co-headliners Alkaline Trio and openers War On Women, playing career-spanning sets that reach all the way back to their 1982 debut LP How Could Hell Be Any Worse? and stretch through 2019's Age of Unreason, hitting tons of different eras in between and not relying too heavily on any one particular period.

The tour lands at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday (10/29). Tickets for that show are still available, and we're also giving away a pair, along with a tour poster signed by members of all three bands. Enter the contest widget below for a chance to win. A winner will be contacted with more info, and will receive the signed poster in the mail. The poster looks like this:

Bad Religion Hammerstein



Watch some videos from the tour and check out a recent setlist below. All remaining tour dates are listed below as well.

Bad Religion @ Hard Rock Live in Orlando - 10/24/21 Setlist (via)

New Dark Ages

Come Join Us

Recipe for Hate

Los Angeles Is Burning

Fuck You

Chaos From Within

Murder

I Want to Conquer the World

21st Century (Digital Boy)

Damned to Be Free

Skyscraper

Better Off Dead

Candidate

Do What You Want

No Control

Generator

You

Infected

Sorrow

American Jesus

Along the Way

We're Only Gonna Die

Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio / War On Women -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA

10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

11/3 Richmond, VA The National

11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks

11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met

11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

11/13 Chicago, IL Radius

11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

