Win a signed Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio & War On Women poster, tix to NYC show!
Bad Religion are currently on their belated 40th anniversary tour with co-headliners Alkaline Trio and openers War On Women, playing career-spanning sets that reach all the way back to their 1982 debut LP How Could Hell Be Any Worse? and stretch through 2019's Age of Unreason, hitting tons of different eras in between and not relying too heavily on any one particular period.
The tour lands at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday (10/29). Tickets for that show are still available, and we're also giving away a pair, along with a tour poster signed by members of all three bands. Enter the contest widget below for a chance to win. A winner will be contacted with more info, and will receive the signed poster in the mail. The poster looks like this:
Watch some videos from the tour and check out a recent setlist below. All remaining tour dates are listed below as well.
We've also got Bad Religion vinyl and merch in our store.
Bad Religion @ Hard Rock Live in Orlando - 10/24/21 Setlist (via)
New Dark Ages
Come Join Us
Recipe for Hate
Los Angeles Is Burning
Fuck You
Chaos From Within
Murder
I Want to Conquer the World
21st Century (Digital Boy)
Damned to Be Free
Skyscraper
Better Off Dead
Candidate
Do What You Want
No Control
Generator
You
Infected
Sorrow
American Jesus
Along the Way
We're Only Gonna Die
Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio / War On Women -- 2021 Tour Dates
10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA
10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
11/3 Richmond, VA The National
11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks
11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium
11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met
11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
11/13 Chicago, IL Radius
11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore
11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre
11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
--