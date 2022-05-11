Win tix to Built to Spill’s Brooklyn Bowl shows!

Built to Spill are on tour this spring ahead of the release of their anticipated new album When the Wind Forgets Your Name, their first for Sub Pop. They hit NYC for shows at Brooklyn Bowl on May 17 and 18, with support from Wetface and Blood Lemon. You can get tickets for both shows now, and we're giving away a pair of tickets to each! Enter for a chance to win below.

Built to Spill Brooklyn Bowl



Two winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Built to Spill's touring lineup for this outing features Doug Martsch joined by bassist Melanie Radford and drummer Teresa Esguerra. See all of their upcoming dates, including a sold out NJ show at White Eagle Hall on May 13, below.

BUILT TO SPILL: 2022 TOUR

05/11/2022 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

05/12/2022 9:30 Club Washington, DC

05/13/2022 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

05/14/2022 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

05/15/2022 The Met - RI Providence, RI

05/17/2022 Brooklyn Bowl New York, NY

05/18/2022 Brooklyn Bowl New York, NY

05/19/2022 Mr Small's Theatre Millvale, PA

05/20/2022 HI-FI (The Annex) Indianapolis, IN

05/21/2022 Saint Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI

05/22/2022 Bell's Eccentric Cafe Kalamazoo, MI

05/24/2022 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI

05/25/2022 Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Maquoketa, IA

05/26/2022 The Waiting Room Lounge Omaha, NE

05/27/2022 Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO

05/28/2022 Boulder Theater Boulder, CO

05/29/2022 Mesa Theater Grand Junction, CO

06/03/2022 The Ruins Hood River, OR

07/23/2022 Timber! Outdoor Music Festival Carnation, WA

07/30/2022 Sawtooth Valley Gathering 2022 Stanley, ID

08/11/2022 Lucky You Spokane, WA

08/12/2022 the Elm Bozeman, MT

08/13/2022 Pub Station Billings, MT

08/15/2022 The Hall @ Fargo Brewing Co. Fargo, ND

08/16/2022 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

08/17/2022 Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

08/18/2022 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

08/19/2022 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

08/20/2022 Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY

08/22/2022 Woodward Theatre Cincinnati, OH

08/23/2022 Grog Shop Cleveland, OH

08/24/2022 Danforth Toronto, ON

08/25/2022 Corona Theatre Montréal, QC

08/26/2022 State Theatre Portland, ME

08/27/2022 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT

08/29/2022 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

08/30/2022 Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA

09/04/2022 Musicfest Cafe Bethlehem, PA

09/06/2022 Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH

09/07/2022 The Mill and Mine Knoxville, TN

09/08/2022 Greenfield Lake Ampitheater Wilmington, NC

09/09/2022 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC

09/10/2022 Jannus Live St Petersburg, FL

09/11/2022 Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL

09/13/2022 The Social Orlando, FL

09/14/2022 Jackrabbits Jacksonville, FL

09/15/2022 Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL

09/16/2022 Saturn Birmingham, AL

09/17/2022 Growlers Memphis, TN

09/18/2022 Cains Ballroom Tulsa, OK

09/19/2022 Red Flag St. Louis, MO

09/20/2022 Blue Note Columbia, MO

09/21/2022 Granada Theatre Lawrence, KS

09/23/2022 Bluebird Theatre Denver, CO

09/24/2022 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT