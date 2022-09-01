Win tix to Heilung at Kings Theatre & their new album ‘Drif’ on CD!

Nordic dark folk band Heilung just released their third album, Drif, and began their North American tour supporting it. Last time they were in NYC, they blew us away. They'll stop in NYC again to bring their primal live "ritual" to Kings Theatre on Tuesday, September 6. Tickets are still available, and we have TWO PAIRS to give away! Each pair comes with a copy of Drif on CD - enter for a chance to win below.

Two winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Stream Drif, and see all of Heilung's upcoming dates, and pictures from one of their 2020 NYC shows at Webster Hall, below.

HEILUNG: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

09/01/22: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

09/03/22: Montréal, QC @ MTELUS

09/06/22: New York, NY @ The King's Theatre

09/08/22: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

09/10/22: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09/13/22: Chicago, IL @ Radius

09/15/22: St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

09/20/22: Seattle, OR @ The Paramount Theatre

09/22/22: Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

09/24/22: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

09/27/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/29/22: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

10/01/22: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum