Win tix to Heilung at Kings Theatre & their new album ‘Drif’ on CD!
Nordic dark folk band Heilung just released their third album, Drif, and began their North American tour supporting it. Last time they were in NYC, they blew us away. They'll stop in NYC again to bring their primal live "ritual" to Kings Theatre on Tuesday, September 6. Tickets are still available, and we have TWO PAIRS to give away! Each pair comes with a copy of Drif on CD - enter for a chance to win below.
Heilung Kings Theatre Giveaway
Two winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!
Stream Drif, and see all of Heilung's upcoming dates, and pictures from one of their 2020 NYC shows at Webster Hall, below.
--
HEILUNG: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
09/01/22: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
09/03/22: Montréal, QC @ MTELUS
09/06/22: New York, NY @ The King's Theatre
09/08/22: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
09/10/22: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
09/13/22: Chicago, IL @ Radius
09/15/22: St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
09/20/22: Seattle, OR @ The Paramount Theatre
09/22/22: Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
09/24/22: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/27/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/29/22: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
10/01/22: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum