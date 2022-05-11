Win tix to Injury Reserve, Armand Hammer & AKAI SOLO’s Brooklyn show

Injury Reserve and Armand Hammer have teamed up for a tour with Armand Hammer collaborator AKAI SOLO this spring, including an NYC show at Warsaw on May 20. You can get tickets now, and we have a pair to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.

Injury Reserve & Armand Hammer at Warsaw



Before they stop in NYC, Injury Reserve, Armand Hammer and AKAI SOLO will hit Austin as part of Oblivion Access, where they play on Thursday 5/12 at Mohawk with Lil Ugly Mane, Wiki, and Wolfie Warship. See all of their upcoming dates here.