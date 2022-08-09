Win tix to José González at Kings Theatre, plus a prize pack with vinyl & more!

José González's fall North American tour with Madi Diaz, Anjimile, and Sam Burton is quickly approaching. Dates kick off later this month, and include a show at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on September 1 with Anjimile. Tickets are on sale, and we have 5 pairs to give away, along with a prize package you can pick up at the show that includes your choice of In Our Nature, Vestiges & Claws, or Local Valley on vinyl, your choice of T-shirt, a tote bag, and a poster! Enter for a chance to win below.

Five winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Prize packages can only be picked up at the show and will not be mailed, so make sure you can attend if you enter, and... good luck!

See all of José's upcoming dates below.

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ: 2022-23 TOUR

August 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

August 26 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

August 28 – Port Townsend, WA – Thing 2022

August 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

August 30 – Arvada, CO – Arvada Center

September 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theater

September 2 – Montreal, QC – Place des Arts – Theatre Maisonneuve

September 3 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

October 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Kampnagel

October 11 – Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

October 13 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Kino Siska

October 14 – Trnava, Slovakia – NuJazz @ Nádvorie Open Air

November 5 – São Paulo, Brazil – Primavera SA Festival

November 12 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Primavera SA Festival

November 13 – Santiago, Chile – Primavera SA Festival

January 12 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Storan

January 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

January 30 – Uppsala, Sweden – UKK

January 31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus