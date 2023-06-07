Win tix to LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, or boygenius in NYC, Boston or Maryland

LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and boygenius are in the midst of their multi-city Re:SET show series and will head to the East Coast next weekend (6/16-6/18) for shows at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium, Maryland's Merriweather Post Pavilion, and Boston's The Stage at Suffolk Downs. Here's the schedule:

NYC:
Fri, 6/16: LCD Soundsystem
Sat, 6/17: boygenius (SOLD OUT)
Sun, 6/18: Steve Lacy

Boston:
Fri, 6/16: Steve Lacy
Sat, 6/17: LCD Soundsystem
Sun, 6/18: boygenius (SOLD OUT)

Maryland:
Fri, 6/16: boygenius
Sat, 6/17: Steve Lacy
Sun, 6/18: LCD Soundsystem

boygenius' NYC and Boston shows are SOLD OUT, but you can get tickets to the rest of the shows now, and we're giving away a pair of tickets to ALL THREE LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy shows, as well as boygenius' Maryland show! Enter for a chance to win below:

Re:SET East Coast

Seven winners will be chosen and contacted with more details. Good luck!

The LCD Soundsystem shows are with Jamie xx, IDLES, L'Rain, and more; Steve Lacy's dates are with James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé; and joining boygenius are Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange.

