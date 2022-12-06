Win tix to Richard Thompson’s all-request NYC shows at Symphony Space

Guitar legend Richard Thompson is gearing up for a round of all-requests shows later this month, at NYC's Symphony Space on December 15, 16, and 17. Each night's songs will be picked from requests submitted by attendees as they enter the theater, making for a unique show each time. Tickets to all three nights are on sale, and we're giving away a pair of tickets to each one! Enter for a chance to win below.

Richard Thompson Symphony Space Giveaway



Three winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Richard also has shows coming up in January and February of 2023. See all of his upcoming dates below.

RICHARD THOMPSON: 2022-2023 TOUR

Thu, DEC 15 Symphony Space New York, NY

Fri, DEC 16 Symphony Space New York, NY

Sat, DEC 17 Symphony Space New York, NY

Fri, JAN 13 Baby Grand Wilmington, DE

Sat, JAN 14 Outpost in the Burbs Montclair, NJ

Thu, FEB 2 Emelin Theatre Mamaroneck, NY

Fri, FEB 3 Sacred Heart University Fairfield, CT

Sat, FEB 4 Bull Run Restaurant Shirley, MA

Thu, FEB 16 Egyptian Theatre Park City, UT

Fri, FEB 17 Egyptian Theatre Park City, UT

Sat, FEB 18 Egyptian Theatre Park City, UT

Sun, FEB 19 Egyptian Theatre Park City, UT

Thu, FEB 23 Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD

Fri, FEB 24 Birchmere Alexandria, VA

Sat, FEB 25 Birchmere Alexandria, VA

Mon, JUL 10 - Fri, JUL 14 Full Moon Resort (Frets and Refrains Acoustic Guitar and Songwriting Camp) Big Indian, NY