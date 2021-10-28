Win tix to Robert Glasper’s livestream w/ Terrace Martin, Christian Scott & more

Not only is Robert Glasper in the midst of a lengthy Blue Note Jazz Club residency in NYC (where big guests keep dropping in), he's also livestreaming a performance on Friday (10/29) at 8 PM EDT. The stream is called Dinner Party, named after the name of Glasper and Terrace Martin's supergroup, and it features Glasper and Martin joined by their R+R=NOW bandmates Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (trumpet) and Justin Tyson (drums), as well as Burniss Travis (bass) and Jahi Sundance (DJ).

Tickets for the livestream are on sale now at On Air, and we're also giving away tickets. Enter via the contest widget below. 5 winners will be contacted with more information on how to redeem your free tickets. Ticketholders can watch the stream on-demand through November 30.

“I’m really excited for people to see these shows. People have been asking when I’m coming to their city but I can’t travel everywhere right now, obviously," Glasper said in a statement. "It was a really cool experience to perform in the space with 3D screens. It looked kind of trippy and fun while we were recording, so I’m looking forward to watching it again and being able to experience it with fans that can’t see me live right now. I hope they have as much fun watching it as we did while recording it."

Get a taste of what to expect from this clip, premiering exclusively on BrooklynVegan:

Robert Glasper livestream



Meanwhile, Glasper is in the midst of doing Black Radio shows at his Blue Note residency this week. After that, he has two more runs of shows in November. More info and tickets here.