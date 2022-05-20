Win tix to Sacred Bones’ anniversary show w/ Anika, Black Marble, Spellling & more at Knockdown Center

NYC indie label Sacred Bones are celebrating their 15 years with a special anniversary show at Knockdown Center on Saturday, May 28. The lineup features acts from throughout their history across multiple stages, including Anika, Black Marble, Spellling, The Men, Uniform, SQÜRL (Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch), LD Deutsch, and more. Tickets are on sale now, and we're giving away two pairs! Enter for a chance to win below.

Sacred Bones Knockdown Center



In addition to the show, Sacred Bones are releasing Todo Muere SBXV, a compilation featuring label artists past and present covering each other's songs. Stream Marissa Nadler's cover of David Lynch's "Cold Wind Blowin'," The Hunt's cover of Zola Jesus' "I Can't Stand," Boris' rendition of SQÜRL's Wanda Jackson cover "Funnel of Love," and Thou, Mizmor, and Emma Ruth Rundle's version of Zola Jesus' "Night," below.