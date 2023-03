Win tix to see 1 of Depeche Mode’s 4 L.A. shows

Depeche Mode are on their Memento Mori world tour, supporting their new album of the same name, now. Dates run throughout the year and into December, wrapping up with a run in Los Angeles (where they also played last night). The upcoming L.A.-area shows are December 10 and 12 at Kia Forum and December 15 and 17 at Crypto.com Arena. Tickets to all four shows are on sale, and we have a pair of tickets to the 12/12 show at Kia Forum to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.

See all of Depeche Mode's upcoming dates below.

DEPECHE MODE: 2023 TOUR

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

April 2 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

April 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

April 12 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

April 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 18 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

June 2 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle

June 17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium

June 20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion

June 22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

June 27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken

June 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

July 1 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique

July 7 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

July 9 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

July 12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico

July 14 – Milan, IT – San Siro

July 16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion ‘

July 23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb

July 26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională

July 28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna

July 30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport

August 2 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

August 4 – Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena

August 6 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

September 21 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

September 23 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

September 25 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

September 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

October 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

October 12 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

October 15 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

October 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

October 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

October 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

October 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 3 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

November 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

November 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

November 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 28 – Portland, OR – MODA Center

December 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

December 3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

December 6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

December 8 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

December 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

December 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

December 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

December 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena