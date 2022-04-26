Win tix to see Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra) w/ Brian Sella & Creeks at Irving Plaza

Manchester Orchestra frontman Andy Hull is going on his first solo tour in nearly seven years this spring. The dates include an NYC show at Irving Plaza on May 15, where he'll be joined by Brian Sella of The Front Bottoms, and Creeks, featuring Jon Simmons of Balance and Composure. You can get tickets now, and we're giving away a pair! Enter for a chance to win below.

Andy Hull at Irving Plaza



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!