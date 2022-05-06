Win tix to Slipknot, Cypress Hill & Ho99o9 at Barclays Center ++ come to our FREE pre-party

Slipknot are in the midst of their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow, and about to begin a leg of dates with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, which includes a big Brooklyn show at Barclays Center on May 20. Tickets are still available, and we have a pair to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.

On the night of the show, join us and our friends at Saint Vitus Bar and WSOU at Beer Street South (550 Vanderbilt, a 5 minute walk to Barclays Center) starting at 5 PM for a FREE Roadshow Pre-Party, with metal DJs, giveaways, No. 9 Iowa Whiskey and great beer. See the flyer below; hope to see you there!

Slipknot Barclays



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details; good luck!