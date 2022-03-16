Win tix to Touche Amore’s NYC show w/ Vein.fm & more, and their LP ‘Lament’ on vinyl

Touche Amore are on the road now on their BrooklynVegan-presented spring tour -- their first supporting their great 2020 album Lament -- with Vein.fm joining them, and additional support from Gleemer, Militarie Gun, Scowl, Thirdface, and Closer, varying by date. The tour continues through April, they stop in NYC for a show at Irving Plaza on March 20 with Vein.fm, Militarie Gun, and Closer. Tickets are still available, and we're also giving away a pair! The winner will also receive a show poster and vinyl copy of Lament, which they can pick up at the merch table. Enter for a chance to win below!

TOUCHE AMORE: 2022 TOUR

3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern %

3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat #

3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer #

3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza #

3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom ^

3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club ^

3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount ^

3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground ^

3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick ^

3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

3/29 Chicago, IL Metro ^

3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway ^

4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater ^

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell ^

4/3 Great Falls, MT The Newberry ^

4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath ^

4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room ^

4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue ^

4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile ^

4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater ^

4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst ^

% - w/ Vein.fm, Thirdface, and Gleemer

# - w/ Vein.fm, Militarie Gun, and Closer

^ - w/ Vein.fm, Militarie Gun, and Scowl