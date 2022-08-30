Win tix & VIP experience for Yeah Yeah Yeahs & Japanese Breakfast @ Forest Hillls Stadium in NYC

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are playing a few big shows in October to support Cool it Down, their first album in nine years. They'll be in NYC on Saturday, October 1 at Forest Hills Stadium, with Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas. Tickets are on sale now, and we have a pair to give away, that comes with VIP experience at the show! More specifically the winner will get two tickets and 'Backyard' passes which "provides early entry one hour before doors to the exclusive backstage lounge bar, plus two complimentary beverages, private restrooms, and access to the lounge throughout the show, including an extended ‘last call’ 30 minutes after encore."

Enter for a chance to win below!

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Forest Hills Stadium giveaway



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Cool it Down is out on September 30 via Secretly Canadian, and you can pre-order it on yellow vinyl.

Stream recent single "Burning," and see all of Yeah Yeah Yeahs' upcoming dates, below.

YEAH YEAH YEAHS: 2022 TOUR

SEP 18 Riot Fest 2022 Chicago, IL

OCT 01 Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

OCT 06 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

NOV 17 Studio Theater Cavaret Zapopan, Mexico

NOV 18-20 Corona Capital Festival 2022 México, Mexico