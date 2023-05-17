Win VIP tix to Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, more at Sound Mind fest in Brooklyn

The fifth annual Sound Mind Music Festival for Mental Health happens this Saturday (5/20) between Irving Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick. General admission to the fest and street fair is free with RSVP for this year's edition, which features performances by Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, Kamauu, and Pom Pom Squad, along with dance parties from House of Yes, food from Smorgasburg, meditation, yoga, breath work, sound baths, and panels. VIP tickets are also available, which come with an exclusive viewing area and merchandise bundle. We're giving away a pair of VIP passes to the fest -- enter for a chance to win below!

