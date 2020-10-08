Windchimes fuse black metal & metalcore on new song ft. Kaonashi vocalist

Western Pennsylvania's Windchimes make music that's like 48% black metal, 48% metalcore, and a melting pot of post-hardcore, post-metal, alternative rock and more to top it off. It's not really something you hear everyday, as they prove on their new song "Zetsubo//Succumb To," which features guest vocals by Peter Rono of Equal Vision-signed metalcore band Kaonashi and will appear on Windchimes' debut EP Enervation. The song moves between those genres almost seamlessly, and it does so in a way that feels entirely 2020. Black metal is no longer confined to the depths of the Norwegian underground and metalcore is no longer a maligned aspect of the American mainstream. Windchimes approach them both with a fresh outlook, and a song like "Zetsubo//Succumb To" makes you wonder why this sort of thing doesn't happen more often.

"Zetsubo//Succumb To" is also just as heavy lyrically as it is musically, as vocalist Gavin Fornelli explains: "Addiction and mental illness are awful tribulations and watching friends spiral through this cycle inspired the lyrics on the track. Hold onto everyone you love, because you never know when they’ll be gone. Reach out to people who suffer, and ask for a hand if you’re suffering."

Guest vocalist Peter Rono adds: "Gavin and [drummer] Jordan [Braverman] are some of the first people I became friends with in the Pittsburgh scene. When they offered me the spot, I couldn’t refuse. The lyrics came to me naturally when I read the subject matter. Succumbing to your own bad habits is something we can all relate to. I hope that with this song and what I’ve added to it, people can find a reference point, and realize there’s no shame in failure."

The Enervation EP comes out on October 30 via self-release, and the video for the new song premieres right here:

In the YouTube description, the band adds: