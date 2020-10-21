Windhand doing Levitation Sessions concert stream (watch one song from it now)

Psychedelic doom greats Windhand have teamed up with the great Austin psych festival Levitation for a Levitation Sessions concert stream, which will be broadcast on November 14 at 8 PM ET on Seated. The band says:

It was great to get together with the band after so many months apart, to plug in all the gear and let the demons loose once again. For a moment there it almost felt like being back on the road. We got to work with our old friends like Jonathan Kassalow (lighting and organ), and frequent music video collaborator Jordan Vance. They pulled it all together and made the show a heavy visual experience to pair with the audio which was recorded and mixed by our live sound engineer, Chris Moore. We look forward to seeing you on the road sometime soon at a real show, but this is as close as we'll get for now. Hope y'all enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now, and "in addition to tickets to the streaming show, you can grab an audio download of the session, + limited edition cassettes and t-shirts with art by David V D'Andrea, available exclusively as part of the stream. You can also grab a package that includes all that plus a copy of the band’s latest 2x LP, Eternal Return, signed by the band."

For an idea of what to expect, the band have released the hazy, smoky video for "Old Evil" from the session, and you can watch that now:

--