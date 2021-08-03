Windhand playing two nights at Saint Vitus this fall

Windhand were supposed to to tour with Devil Master and play two nights at Saint Vitus in 2020 before the pandemic cancelled the tour, but now they're once again gearing up to hit the road, and once again have two nights at Saint Vitus lined up: November 12 and 13 with Aertex. Tickets for those shows are on sale now.

Devil Master aren't part of the new run, but they did recently announce two of their own NYC shows: one at Saint Vitus and one at Trans-Pecos on Halloween weekend.

Windhand last released Eternal Return in 2018. Stream it below.