Wino drops off Psycho over mask mandate; The Skull (ex-Trouble) vocalist hospitalized with COVID

UPDATE: Wino issues a new statement about dropping off Psycho Las Vegas.

The 2021 edition of Psycho Las Vegas kicks off today (8/19) at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino with its annual pre-fest pool party, Psycho Swim. The festival has announced the schedule for that, which includes a couple of lineup changes: The Skull postponed because of COVID, and Wino, who was scheduled to play an acoustic set at the actual fest, cancelled because of the mask mandate.

Wino-led The Obsessed actually launched a tour with The Skull in July, but The Skull dropped off that tour earlier this month, citing COVID concerns. In a now-deleted Facebook post they wrote, "Hey All," the post read. "Due to the ongoing and growing COVID situation sweeping the nation again, particularly in the South where we are currently, we The Skull, have opted to put the brakes on our current tour with The Obsessed. We will reschedule as much as we can and tour again properly when things calm down. Thank you for understanding and please be safe out there."

Earlier this week, the band revealed that vocalist Eric Wagner (previously of doom legends Trouble) had been hospitalized with COVID pneumonia. "Hey all," a Facebook message reads. "More bad news... We will not be able to play Psycho Vegas this Thursday. Eric Wagner's bout with Covid has gotten worse and he was admitted to the Hospital yesterday with COVID pneumonia. All the other members have tested Negative. Positive thoughts and words will be helpful."

On his Instagram, Wino has had a very different attitude towards the pandemic, writing on August 6, "TEXAS!!!! I love TEXAS and am very happy to be back in the land of the free. State pride , FAIR AND SANE LAWS , and REAL PATRIOTISM are just two of the many reasons why this state rules . Big ugly will try to undermine this state with weather modification, voting fraud and diluting the core with socialist unelected swine, BUT THEY WILL NEVER SUCCEED. Cmon Arlington Texas !!!"

In a comment on an August 3 Instagram post, he seemed to double down on his disdain for mask mandates, writing, "wheres a place you prefer? Its gotta have a stage, pa, and free of mask requirements."

Meanwhile, Intronaut also cancelled their Psycho Vegas set, and their San Diego show with High on Fire, after their drummer tested positive for COVID. "Hey everyone - unfortunately our drummer Matt tested positive for Covid shortly before his scheduled trip out to LA to rehearse for our upcoming shows, which naturally means we had to cancel our sets at Psycho LV and in San Diego with High On Fire," they write. "To say we are disappointed is a giant understatement, and we are sorry to anyone who was looking forward to seeing us. We were looking forward to it too. But both shows are still surely going to be incredible and we hope you all have a great time. In the meantime we are working on finishing a new record, and hope to see you soon."

See the current Psycho Swim schedule below, and stay tuned for more updates.

