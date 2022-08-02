Winter announces new LP, shares “atonement” featuring Hatchie

Dreamy shoegazer Winter (aka Samara Winter) has announced a new LP, What Kind of Blue Are You?, due October 14 via Bar/None. (It's her first since 2020's Endless Space.) The album was recorded and produced by Winter herself in collaboration with producer Joo Joo Ashworth at Studio 22 in LA, of which she says, “I felt like I was making music in a dark cave with an old friend and no one else existed.” She continues, “I feel like I’ve come full circle, making an album that my 22-year-old self who just started Winter would love. It’s my inner shadow girl, revealing herself in all her brokenness, despair and beauty.”

Winter has also shared new single "atonement." It's infectiously cool and slightly grungy, with an awesome feature by Hatchie's Harriette Pilbeam and Joe Agius. "Every time I hear this song a new version of the story plays out in my head - an escape, a mystery, a forbidden love," Winter Says. "By the time it reaches full climax there is a big reveal - the secret is out, the we discover who committed the crime, the two lovers find each other." Check out the retro, Matrix-looking music video for "atonement" below, plus the artwork and tracklist for What Kind of Blue Are You?.

Winter will join Hatchie as a bandmate and opening act on a tour of Australia, and she'll play a host of just-announced North American dates with Peel Dream Magazine on the West Coast and solo on the East Coast. Catch Winter in Brooklyn on November 4 at Baby's All Right. All dates below.

Winter What Kind Of Blue Are You? loading...

Tracklist:

01 wish I knew

02 atonement (feat. Hatchie)

03 good (feat. SASAMI)

04 sunday

05 crimson enclosure

06 write it out

07 lose you

08 fool

09 mr. on my mind

10 kind of blue

Tour Dates

Aug 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Braindead Studios, Genghis Cohen

Aug 12 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

Aug 17 - San Francisco,CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

Aug 19 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar *

Aug 20 - Seattle,WA @ The Vera Project *

Aug 26 - Adelaide, SA @ Jive #

Aug 27 - Perth, WA @ Magnetic House #

Sept 2 - Sydney, NSW @ Factory Theatre #

Sep 3 - Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid #

Sep 9 - Melbourne, VIC @ Corner Hotel #

Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Oct 28 - Chicago, IL @ Hideout

Oct 29 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

Oct 30 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Nov 3 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Nov 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Nov 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

# w/ Hatchie

* w/ Peel Dream Magazine