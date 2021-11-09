Winter Jazzfest 2022 lineup: Angel Bat Dawid, Blake Mills & Pino Palladino, Terence Blanchard, more

NYC's Winter Jazzfest will be back in 2022, running January 13-22 in venues all over the city. This year's lineup includes Questlove, Blake Mills & Pino Palladino, Terence Blanchard, Marc Ribot, Ben LaMar Gay, Jaimie Branch, Alan Braufman, Madison McFerrin, Makaya McCraven, Dave Harrington (of Darkside), Red Baraat, Joel Ross, Kassa Overall, Sam Gendel, Takuya Kuroda, The Bad Plus, and more. The theme of this year's festival is “The Feel Good” and is celebrating Black American Music.

Angel Bat Dawid is this year's official artist-in-residence of the festival and will premiere a brand new work, “Afro-Town Topics: A Mythological Afrofuturist Revue,” with Sun Ra Arkestra leader Marshall Allen on January 17 at Roulette.

Other highlights:

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills will perform from their album Notes with Attachments for the first time on January 18 at Le Poisson Rouge

Terence Blanchard will pay tribute to Wayne Shorter in a work titled "Absence" at City Winery on January 13 that features his group The E-Collective , alongside Makaya McCraven, Samara Joy and the Turtle Island Quartet

Questlove will present a screening of his documentary Summer of Soul at Roulette on January 16 followed by an afterparty at House of Yes where he'll DJ alongside Georgia Anne Muldrow, Maurice "Mobetta" Brown and Makaya McCraven

International Anthem is presenting a release part for Ben LaMar Gay's Open Arms to Open Us on January 18 at Public Records with a Jaimie Branch solo set as well.

There will also be Winter Jazzfest's "Marathon Nights" where passholders can club hop on January 15 & 16, featuring Craig Taborn (solo), Georgia Anne Muldrow, James Brandon Lewis, Joel Ross, Nate Smith’s Kinfolk, Melanie Charles, and more.

Discounted early bird Marathon passes are on sale now. Check out the full Winter Jazzfest lineup below.

WINTER JAZZFEST 2022: initial lineup

Angel Bat Dawid (Artist-in-Residence)

Alan Braufman

Alicia Olatuja

Allison Miller

Antonio Sánchez

Ben LaMar Gay

Brianna Thomas

Camille Thurman

Caroline Davis

Chien Chien Lu

Code-Switch with Nasheet Waits, JD Allen, Eric Revis

Connie Han Trio

Craig Taborn

Dave Harrington

Fay Victor

Georgia Anne Muldrow

Gilles Peterson (virtual)

Greg Ward's Rogue Parade

Harriet Tubman

Jaimie Branch

James Brandon Lewis

James Francies, Joel Ross, Blaque Dynamite

Jen Shyu

Joel Ross

Julian Lage

Julius Rodriguez

Kassa Overall

Kate Gentile

Lakecia Benjamin

Louis Hayes

Madison McFerrin

Makaya McCraven

Malika Zarra

Marc Ribot Trio

Marshall Allen

Matthew Whitaker

Maurice Brown

Melanie Charles

Miki Yamanaka

Nate Mercereau

Nate Smith +KINFOLK

Nduduzo Makhathini

Patricia Brennan

Pino Palladino and Blake Mills

Questlove

Ray Angry

Red Baraat

Rudresh Mahanthappa Hero Trio

Sam Gendel

Samara Joy

Samir LanGus

Samora Pinderhughes

Sana Nagano

Sara Serpa

Sarah Elizabeth Charles

Shai Maestro Quartet

Steph Richards +Supersense

SuperBlue featuring Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

Takuya Kuroda

Terence Blanchard and Turtle Island Quartet

Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science

Thana Alexa

The Bad Plus

The Jazz Gallery All-Stars

Theo Croker

Tim Berne Duo with Gregg Belisle-Chi

Val Inc. AKA Val Jeanty

In Common: Walter Smith III/Matt Stevens/Kris Davis/Harish Raghavan/Terri Lyne Carrington

Zoh Amba