Winter Jazzfest 2022 lineup: Angel Bat Dawid, Blake Mills & Pino Palladino, Terence Blanchard, more
NYC's Winter Jazzfest will be back in 2022, running January 13-22 in venues all over the city. This year's lineup includes Questlove, Blake Mills & Pino Palladino, Terence Blanchard, Marc Ribot, Ben LaMar Gay, Jaimie Branch, Alan Braufman, Madison McFerrin, Makaya McCraven, Dave Harrington (of Darkside), Red Baraat, Joel Ross, Kassa Overall, Sam Gendel, Takuya Kuroda, The Bad Plus, and more. The theme of this year's festival is “The Feel Good” and is celebrating Black American Music.
Angel Bat Dawid is this year's official artist-in-residence of the festival and will premiere a brand new work, “Afro-Town Topics: A Mythological Afrofuturist Revue,” with Sun Ra Arkestra leader Marshall Allen on January 17 at Roulette.
Other highlights:
- Pino Palladino & Blake Mills will perform from their album Notes with Attachments for the first time on January 18 at Le Poisson Rouge
- Terence Blanchard will pay tribute to Wayne Shorter in a work titled “Absence” at City Winery on January 13 that features his group The E-Collective, alongside Makaya McCraven, Samara Joy and the Turtle Island Quartet
- Questlove will present a screening of his documentary Summer of Soul at Roulette on January 16 followed by an afterparty at House of Yes where he'll DJ alongside Georgia Anne Muldrow, Maurice “Mobetta” Brown and Makaya McCraven
- International Anthem is presenting a release part for Ben LaMar Gay’s Open Arms to Open Us on January 18 at Public Records with a Jaimie Branch solo set as well.
There will also be Winter Jazzfest's "Marathon Nights" where passholders can club hop on January 15 & 16, featuring Craig Taborn (solo), Georgia Anne Muldrow, James Brandon Lewis, Joel Ross, Nate Smith’s Kinfolk, Melanie Charles, and more.
Discounted early bird Marathon passes are on sale now. Check out the full Winter Jazzfest lineup below.
WINTER JAZZFEST 2022: initial lineup
Angel Bat Dawid (Artist-in-Residence)
Alan Braufman
Alicia Olatuja
Allison Miller
Antonio Sánchez
Ben LaMar Gay
Brianna Thomas
Camille Thurman
Caroline Davis
Chien Chien Lu
Code-Switch with Nasheet Waits, JD Allen, Eric Revis
Connie Han Trio
Craig Taborn
Dave Harrington
Fay Victor
Georgia Anne Muldrow
Gilles Peterson (virtual)
Greg Ward's Rogue Parade
Harriet Tubman
Jaimie Branch
James Brandon Lewis
James Francies, Joel Ross, Blaque Dynamite
Jen Shyu
Joel Ross
Julian Lage
Julius Rodriguez
Kassa Overall
Kate Gentile
Lakecia Benjamin
Louis Hayes
Madison McFerrin
Makaya McCraven
Malika Zarra
Marc Ribot Trio
Marshall Allen
Matthew Whitaker
Maurice Brown
Melanie Charles
Miki Yamanaka
Nate Mercereau
Nate Smith +KINFOLK
Nduduzo Makhathini
Patricia Brennan
Pino Palladino and Blake Mills
Questlove
Ray Angry
Red Baraat
Rudresh Mahanthappa Hero Trio
Sam Gendel
Samara Joy
Samir LanGus
Samora Pinderhughes
Sana Nagano
Sara Serpa
Sarah Elizabeth Charles
Shai Maestro Quartet
Steph Richards +Supersense
SuperBlue featuring Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter
Takuya Kuroda
Terence Blanchard and Turtle Island Quartet
Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science
Thana Alexa
The Bad Plus
The Jazz Gallery All-Stars
Theo Croker
Tim Berne Duo with Gregg Belisle-Chi
Val Inc. AKA Val Jeanty
In Common: Walter Smith III/Matt Stevens/Kris Davis/Harish Raghavan/Terri Lyne Carrington
Zoh Amba