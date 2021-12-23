Winter Jazzfest 2022 postponed due to Omicron wave

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 that has been spreading like wildfire in NYC and around the world has caused many soon-to-happen concerts to be canceled. Today, globalFEST and the APAP conference were canceled and now NYC's Winter Jazzfest, which always happens during APAP and this year was scheduled for January 13 - 22, has been postponed:

After much internal deliberation, hearing from the musicians, you, our audience, friends in the medical community and our staff, we have decided that the most responsible decision for the general welfare of all of you, is to currently postpone most IN-PERSON events for 18th Annual NYC Winter Jazzfest to later dates. Even if we were to follow all current NYC & NYS guidelines with vaccination requirements and masking enforcement, we know many of you will be anxious to attend and given the heightened transmissibility of this variant, we feel that this is the most prudent way to proceed. The safety of our patrons, our staff, all musicians and of YOU is our main priority.

Winter Jazzfest says they "are arranging for several shows to be streamed during the original dates of the festival, from January 13-22 and will invite you to join us then." New dates have not been announced. Stay tuned, and find more information here.