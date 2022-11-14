Winter Jazzfest 2023 initial lineup: Jaimie Branch tribute, Makaya McCraven, Dawn Richard/Spencer Zahn, more

Winter Jazzfest didn't happen in 2021 or 2022 due to Covid, but it's set to return in 2023 from January 12-18 at venues all over NYC. They've announced the initial lineup which includes Makaya McCraven, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn's 'Pigments', Brandee Younger, Irreversible Entanglements, Joel Ross, the Mary Halvorson / Sylvie Courvoisier Duo, Donny McCaslin and lots more.

The festival once again includes "marathon" nights in Manhattan (1/13) and Brooklyn (1/13) that allows badgeholders to hop around venues all located within walking distance of each other and catch sets from dozens of performers. Part of the 2023 marathons are a celebration of Marshall Allen, bandleader of Sun Ra Arkestra (who will perform), and a tribute to Meghan Stabile -- who died last year at 39 -- featuring Louis Cato, Pete Rock with his band The Soul Brothers, Igmar Thomas´ Revive Big Band and more.

There will also be a tribute to Jaimie Branch, who died this August, at Nublu on January 15, performers TBA.

Opening night (1/12) features Terri Lyne Carrington’s New Standards Live with performances by Michele Rosewoman, Melanie Charles, Michael Mayo, Linda May Han Oh, Kris Davis, Tia Fuller, Caroline Davis, Helen Sung and Mary Halvorson. There is also a French jazz showcase featuring Vincent Peirani’s “Jokers”, Émile Parisien’s “Louise”, and the Avishai Cohen Quartet.

More: pianist, composer and filmmaker Samora Pinderhughes will present "an incarnation of his politically charged multimedia project 'Grief & Process,' a collaborative exhibition and performance series; and Nate Mercereau presents “Take Two,” which will feature a listening party of Pharoah Sanders' classic 1974 album album Elevation, followed by a performance featuring musicians playing "a live reinterpretation of what they just heard."

There's lots more at Winter Jazzfest. Check out the initial lineup below and head to the festivals website for more into and tickets.

WINTER JAZZFEST 2023 Initial Lineup:

Adam O’Farrill's Stranger Days

Alfredo Colon

Alissia

Avishai Cohen Quartet

Ben Wendel

Black Lives: From Generation to Generation

Brandee Younger

BREAK.FAST.CLUB

Caroline Davis

Chase Elodia

Chris Lightcap’s 'Superette Deluxe'

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn's 'Pigments'

Donny McCaslin

Doug Wamble

Emile Parisien 'Louise'

Endea Owens

Gilles Peterson

Ghost Funk Orchestra

Halvorson/Courvoisier Duo

Hera

Immanuel Wilkins

Irreversible Entanglements

Isaiah Collier

Jamaaladeen Tacuma

JaRon Marshall

Joel Ross ‘Parables’

Julius Rodriguez

Lakecia Benjamin

Linda May Han Oh

Louis Cato

LNDFK

Makaya McCraven

Marta Sanchez

Maurice Brown

Miho Hazama

Nate Mercereau

Nathalie Joachim

New Standards Live curated by Terri Lyne Carrington

Orrin Evans Trio

Pete Rock & The Soul Brothers

Photay with Carlos Niño

DJ Raydar Ellis

Reid Anderson

Revive Big Band & Special Guests

Rich Ruth

Samora Pinderhughes ‘Grief & Process'

Sara Serpa 'Intimate Strangers'

Sarah Elizabeth Charles

Sun Ra Arkestra

Sungazer

Surya Botofasina

Susan Carol

Takuya Kuroda

Vincent Peirani 'Jokers'

Yamandu Costa

Zoh Amba