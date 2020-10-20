Wiretap Records releases ACLU benefit comp ft. Casket Lottery, Berwanger, In Parallel, more

The great LA punk label Wiretap Records has just released the October installment of their 4x per year charity compilation Attention. It features 25 songs, with 100% of proceeds (after Bandcamp fees) going to the ACLU.

It's got songs by The Casket Lottery, Berwanger (Josh Berwanger of The Anniversary), In Parallel (mem Hopesfall), Mercy Music, Lost In Society, Millie Manders and the Shutup, 3LH, ROT, Other Half, Tiny Stills, Ghostpool, American Television (Bad Religion cover), The Pretty Flowers (Smoking Popes cover), Mario J. Rivera (The Get Up Kids cover), and more.

You pick up the comp (name your price) at Bandcamp and stream it below. As a reminder, Bandcamp waives its cut of sales on the first Friday of every month, so you might wanna pick this up on November 6.

Wiretap also recently launched the Latinx imprint My Grito, who released a charity compilation benefitting No Us Without You LA earlier this month.

--