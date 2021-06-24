With Honor add 2nd CT reunion show; Shai Hulud, One Step Closer & Lift opening sold-out show

Connecticut melodic hardcore band With Honor recently announced their first headlining show in eight years, happening in their home state on 10/8 at Space Ballroom, and they later revealed the stacked support lineup of Shai Hulud, One Step Closer, and Lift. That show sold out, but now they've added a second one happening at Space Ballrooom (10/7) one night earlier. Tickets are on sale now. Support TBA.

One Step Closer, whose debut LP This Place You Know is due this year on Run For Cover, also just announced that they're opening Terror's West Coast/Southwest tour alongside Drain and Dare.

Shai Hulud also open the first of two From Autumn To Ashes NYC shows, on 12/16 at Market Hotel (tickets).

With Honor, From Autumn To Ashes, and Shai Hulud also all play Furnace Fest.

Pick up Shai Hulud's 1997 EP A Profound Hatred of Man on purple vinyl and their 2008 LP Misanthropy Pure on orange vinyl in our store.

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)