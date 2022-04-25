With Honor and Drowningman team for first NYC show in years

Connecticut melodic hardcore vets With Honor have been gearing up for their long-awaited, sold-out comeback shows at home state venue Space Ballroom on May 20 with Life In Your Way, Shai Hulud and After The Fall and May 21 with Shai Hulud, Silent Drive, and Lift; and they've also added their first New York show in over 15 years happening on June 24 at Knitting Factory Brooklyn with Drowningman (who recently released their first song in 16 years and for whom this is their first NYC show in eight years), Long Island emo newcomers Stand Still, and back-in-action LIHC vets Become One. Tickets for the Brooklyn show are on sale now.

With Honor recently reissued their classic 2004 album Heart Means Everything on Pure Noise. Read about the album in our list of 20 essential melodic hardcore albums from the 2000s and stream the remastered reissue below.

Drowningman recently released the demo "Navigating Grief And Loss In A Pre-Apocalyptic Landscape," and they have a new album on the way; details TBA.