With Honor announce first album in 18 years, ‘Boundless,’ share two songs (one w/ FAIM vocalist)

Connecticut melodic hardcore vets With Honor began making a comeback with a reissue and some reunion shows in 2021, and now they've announced their first album in 18 years and third ever, Boundless. It was made at Silver Bullet Studios in Connecticut with Greg Thomas (of END, ex-Misery Signals) and Chris Teti (of TWIABP), and one of its two lead singles ("Rank & File") features killer guest vocals from Kat Lanzillo of the soon-to-break-up FAIM. Vocalist Todd Mackey says:

Boundless aims to highlight the band’s shared belief that we, when harnessing the power of our spirits, hearts, and minds, are without limits. The title bleeds reconnection of the band’s members; to each other, to themselves, and to the world around. ["My Anchor"] addresses the inner grounding that comes through pain, suffering and life’s major transitions. It expresses that in choosing the right path for one’s self, regardless of others’ expectations or the costs, it can connect us to the hope we need to pursue peace and contentment. "Rank & File" is an attempt to challenge the toxic constructs of manhood in America. The idea that one should aspire only to gather wealth by controlling others is a black hole. Listening first, with a loving ear, can lead us to understanding and healing within our society.

Both singles do a great job of recapturing the magic that made With Honor such a special band two decades ago, and they also sound like a fresh new beginning. Listen to "My Anchor" and "Rank & File" below. The album comes out September 8 via Pure Noise (pre-order).

With Honor are playing Furnace Fest, followed by two shows opening for Stretch Armstrong: Asbury Park's House of Independents on October 20 with Folly and Town Liar and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on October 21 with This Is Hell and Private Mind.

With Honor Boundless loading...

Tracklist

My Anchor

Trees

The Weight

Open Hands

Nonviolent Redemption

Both/And

To The Mourning

Sovereignty Of Soul

No Escape

Rank & File

Love Is All

Grown Up & Gone