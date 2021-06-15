With Honor are back, playing first headlining show in 8 years after Furnace Fest

Connecticut melodic hardcore band With Honor were initially around in the early/mid 2000s for an EP (2003's s/t), two-full lengths (2004's Heart Means Everything and 2005's This Is Our Revenge), and a 2005 split with The Distance, but they called it quits after their sophomore album and members continued on in another short-lived band, Ambitions. With Honor recently announced that they'd return for the stacked Furnace Fest, and now they've announced their first headlining show in eight years, happening in their home state on October 8 at Space Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/18) at 10 AM.

Do With Honor have more plans up their sleeves? Stay tuned to find out!

With Honor -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/24 Furnace Fest Birmingham, AL

10/8 Space Ballroom Hamden, CT

