With Honor sign to Pure Noise, announce remixed + remastered reissue of ‘Heart Means Everything’

Connecticut melodic hardcore vets With Honor recently announced that they're playing two hometown reunion shows and Furnace Fest, and now they've revealed that the signed to Pure Noise. No word on new music at the moment, but they did announce a reissue of their 2004 debut LP Heart Means Everything, which was remixed and remastered from the original tapes by Converge's Kurt Ballou in 2020.

"We always felt like the album needed that extra something," guitarist Jay Aust said in a statement. The record was one of the first albums Kurt from Converge recorded at his newly relocated studio, so he was still getting the hang of it. So, we're stoked to get it out remixed and remastered. It sounds much more like what we all wanted."

Two songs from the reissue are streaming now, "Rethink, Return" and "All Hope Aside." Speaking about the latter, the band added, "Undoubtedly, the Covid-19 virus has impacted us all, whether it is through the loss of loved ones, the financial challenges, or the emotional toll. With its lyrical message of introspection and persistence, 'Rethink/Return' seems as relevant today as it was in 2004." Listen below.

The reissue arrives September 17. Various pre-order bundles available here.