Wizkid announces 2021 North American tour

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid, who released Made in Lagos last October, will be on tour in North America this September and October, including stops in NYC, Boston, Silver Spring, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas (Chop Vegas fest), Los Angeles, Seattle, Sacramento, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, and Montreal. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is a benefit show for the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on September 11 (tickets) and the Los Angeles show is at The Wiltern on September 25 (tickets). Tickets for Celebrate Brooklyn! are on sale now, and tickets for the rest of the tour go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting beforehand.

Listen to Made in Lagos, and watch videos for "Ginger" ft Burna Boy and "Essence," below.

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Tour Dates

10th Sep – Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

11th Sep – Brooklyn, NY, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn

13th Sep – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

17th Sep – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

18th Sep – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre

19th Sep – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

22nd Sep – Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall

24th Sep – Las Vegas, NV, Chop Vegas*

25th Sep – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

28th Sep – Seattle, WA, Neptune

2nd Oct – Sacramento, CA, TBA*

9th Oct – Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom

10th Oct – Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center

12th Oct – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

16th Oct – Miami, FL, The Oasis

21st Jan – Toronto, ON, HISTORY

22nd Jan – Montreal, QC, MTelus