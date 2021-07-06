Wizkid announces 2021 North American tour
Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid, who released Made in Lagos last October, will be on tour in North America this September and October, including stops in NYC, Boston, Silver Spring, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas (Chop Vegas fest), Los Angeles, Seattle, Sacramento, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, and Montreal. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is a benefit show for the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on September 11 (tickets) and the Los Angeles show is at The Wiltern on September 25 (tickets). Tickets for Celebrate Brooklyn! are on sale now, and tickets for the rest of the tour go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting beforehand.
Listen to Made in Lagos, and watch videos for "Ginger" ft Burna Boy and "Essence," below.
Wizkid - Made In Lagos Tour Dates
10th Sep – Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre
11th Sep – Brooklyn, NY, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn
13th Sep – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring
17th Sep – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
18th Sep – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre
19th Sep – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore
22nd Sep – Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall
24th Sep – Las Vegas, NV, Chop Vegas*
25th Sep – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
28th Sep – Seattle, WA, Neptune
2nd Oct – Sacramento, CA, TBA*
9th Oct – Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom
10th Oct – Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center
12th Oct – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
16th Oct – Miami, FL, The Oasis
21st Jan – Toronto, ON, HISTORY
22nd Jan – Montreal, QC, MTelus