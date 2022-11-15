Wizkid announces 2023 North American arena tour

Afrobeats star Wizkid is about to make his Madison Square Garden debut with a sold-out show at the iconic NYC area tomorrow, 11/15 (making him the second Nigerian artist to ever headline the venue, following Burna Boy earlier this year), and now he announced that he'll return to North America in 2023 for a 20-date arena tour, including another NYC date, as well as stops in LA, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, and more.

The NYC date is March 14 at Barclays Center. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Wizkid also just released his new album More Love, Less Ego last week. Check out the new video for "2 Sugar" (ft. Ayra Starr) below.

Wizkid -- 2022/2023 North American Tour Dates

Wed Nov 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri Mar 03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Mar 04 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Mar 06 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Tue Mar 07 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Thu Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Mar 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Mar 12 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Tue Mar 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Mar 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Mar 18 – Montreal, QUE – Bell Centre

Sun Mar 19 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Mar 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Fri Mar 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Mar 25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Tue Mar 28 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Mar 31 – Seattle, WA – accesso ShoWare Center

Sat Apr 01 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Apr 04 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Thu Apr 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Apr 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum