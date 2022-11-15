Wizkid announces 2023 North American arena tour
Afrobeats star Wizkid is about to make his Madison Square Garden debut with a sold-out show at the iconic NYC area tomorrow, 11/15 (making him the second Nigerian artist to ever headline the venue, following Burna Boy earlier this year), and now he announced that he'll return to North America in 2023 for a 20-date arena tour, including another NYC date, as well as stops in LA, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, and more.
The NYC date is March 14 at Barclays Center. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Wizkid also just released his new album More Love, Less Ego last week. Check out the new video for "2 Sugar" (ft. Ayra Starr) below.
Wizkid -- 2022/2023 North American Tour Dates
Wed Nov 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri Mar 03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Mar 04 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Mar 06 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
Tue Mar 07 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Thu Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Mar 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sun Mar 12 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Tue Mar 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Wed Mar 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sat Mar 18 – Montreal, QUE – Bell Centre
Sun Mar 19 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Mar 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Fri Mar 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Mar 25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Tue Mar 28 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Fri Mar 31 – Seattle, WA – accesso ShoWare Center
Sat Apr 01 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Apr 04 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Thu Apr 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Apr 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum