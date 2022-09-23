Wizkid announces Madison Square Garden show

Just months after Burna Boy became the first-ever Nigerian artist to headline Madison Square Garden, Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid has announced that he'll headline the iconic arena on November 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30 at noon, with a Chase Cardholder presale beginning Monday, September 26 at 10 AM and running through Thursday, September 29 at 10 PM.

MSG is Wizkid's only upcoming North American date at the moment - he also has a show in Netherlands in November. Stay tuned for more.

Wizkid released "Bad To Me," his first solo single since his 2020 album Made in Lagos, earlier this month. Stream it below.