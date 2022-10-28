Wizkid announces new album ‘More Love, Less Ego,’ shares “Money & Love”

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid has announced his fifth album, More Love, Less Ego, due November 3 via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records (pre-save). The album includes his recent single "Bad To Me" and his just-released "Money & Love," both of which were produced by P2J (Burna Boy, Beyoncé, FKA twigs, Dave, etc). Both are great and you can check them out below.

Wizkid makes his Madison Square Garden debut on November 16. Tickets are still available.