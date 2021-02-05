Wode announce new album ‘Burn In Many Mirrors’ for 20 Buck Spin (stream “Vanish Beneath”)

UK black metallers Wode will follow 2017's very good Servants of the Countercosmos with a new album, Burn In Many Mirrors, on April 2 via 20 Buck Spin (their first for the label). The first single is the six-and-a-half minute "Vanish Beneath," which opens with South of Heaven-style doom before evolving into punk-fueled black metal, and it finds time for some "I Wanna Be Your Dog" style piano pounding too -- just calling this "black metal" does not do it justice. It's a pretty remarkable evolution from their last LP, and it's getting us very excited to hear more. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Lunar Madness

2. Serpent's Coil

3. Fire In The Hills

4. Sulphuric Glow

5. Vanish Beneath

6. Streams Of Rapture (I, II, III)

