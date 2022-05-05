Wolf Alice announce ‘Blue Lullaby’ EP, share new version of “The Last Man on Earth”

Wolf Alice have reworked songs from their third album, last year's Blue Weekend, into a new "lullaby" EP. Blue Lullaby is out June 24 via RCA, and frontwoman Ellie Roswell says the EP "came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from Blue Weekend and see if they hit any different. We also had a really nice moment during the Blue Weekend campaign singing one of our songs with a choir and we wanted to experience that again with a few other songs, especially as there are a lot of harmonies and a lot of vocal layering on Blue Weekend. Hearing multiple voices singing together is an unparalleled feeling to me so I'm happy we got to record this experience and I hope people enjoy it.”

They've shared the first single, a new stripped down version of "The Last Man on Earth" that features a choir, and you can hear it below.

Wolf Alice will be on tour in North America starting next month, including Firefly festival and an NYC show at Terminal 5 on September 27. See all of their upcoming dates below.

WOLF ALICE - BLUE LULLABY TRACKLIST

1.“No Hard Feelings” (Lullaby Version)

2.“Lipstick On The Glass” (Lullaby Version)

3.“How Can I Make it ok?” (Lullaby Version)

4.“The Last Man On Earth” (Lullaby Version)

WOLF ALICE: 2022 TOUR

Mon-Jun-20 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tue-Jun-21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

Sat-Sep-24 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Tue-Sep-27 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Thu-Sep-29 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Fri-Sep-30 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Sat-Oct-1 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Mon-Oct-3 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Tue-Oct-4 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Thu-Oct-6 Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Fri-Oct-7 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Sat-Oct-8 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Mon-Oct-10 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Tue-Oct-11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex - Grand

Thu-Oct-13 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Fri-Oct-14 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat-Oct-15 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Mon-Oct-17 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

*-opening for Bleachers

#- opening for Halsey