Wolf Alice announce fall US tour

Wolf Alice's anticipated new album, Blue Weekend, comes out Friday 6/4 (pre-order it on limited green vinyl) and ahead of its release they've announced a US tour supporting it. It begins this fall, on October 25 in Seattle, and hits Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Nashville and more, wrapping up in Atlanta on November 20. See all dates below.

The NYC dates are on November 12 and 13 at Bowery Ballroom (tickets), and the Los Angeles dates are on October 28 and 29 at Teregram Ballroom (tickets). Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM local time.

UPDATE: Wolf Alice also shared one final new single, "How Can I Make It Ok?" before the release of their album. Watch the video below.

The band are also doing a Tim's Twitter Listening Party for Blue Weekend on the day it comes out, at 1 PM ET. "Bring ur blue drinks and listen with us," they write.

Pre-order Blue Weekend on limited transparent green vinyl in our store -- the only place to get this pressing in the US.

We also spoke to Ellie Rowsell about the new album and more; read our interview HERE.

WOLF ALICE: 2021 US TOUR

25 Oct – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

26 Oct – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

28 Oct – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

29 Oct – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

30 Oct – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

1 Nov – Salt Lake City, UT – Grand @ The Complex

3 Nov – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

4 Nov – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

6 Nov – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

8 Nov – Chicago, IL – The Vic

9 Nov – Columbus, OH – Newport

11 Nov – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

12 Nov – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

13 Nov – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

15 Nov – Washington, DC – Union Stage

16 Nov – Washington, DC – Union Stage

18 Nov – Nasvhille, TN – Cannery

20 Nov – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West