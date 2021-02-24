Wolf Alice announce new album, ‘Blue Weekend,’ share new song “The Last Man On Earth”

British alt-rock foursome Wolf Alice have finally, officially announced their long-awaited third record, Blue Weekend, due for release on June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA. The album — which serves as the follow-up to their deservedly acclaimed 2017 LP Visions Of A Life — is being prefaced by lead single "The Last Man On Earth," which the band have released today (after teasing it with haunting visuals for the last week).

The angelic, ethereal song begins with stripped-back instrumentation composed of somber, isolated keys that serve as the backdrop for vocalist Ellie Rowsell to shine in her delivery (recalling earlier tracks from the group such as "Blush" and "After the Zero Hour"). She practically whispers while remaining stern in her vocality, while a choir meets her to create a cinematic, tearjerking sequence. Later, controlled chaos ensues, emblematic of the track's sharp-as-ever lyrical material.

"It’s about the arrogance of humans," Ellie said of the song. "I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line 'Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god' in my notes. But then I thought: 'Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?'"

The track's accompanying black-and-white visual — directed by Jordan Hemingway — displays this theme in as it finds Ellie singled out, embodying the song's namesake as she stares directly into the camera, her face occasionally distorted by kaleidoscopic close-ups. "You're the first person here, and the last man on the Earth, but does a light shine on you?," she questions, head cocked to the side as she herself is drenched in a heavenly glow.

Further on, as the bass kicks in, the frame zooms out as Ellie stares toward the heavens. As she belts accusatory lines, the scenery around her is consumed by flames, but she appears unfazed, as if she already knew that utter ruin would be the consequence of a life drenched in lies and self-service. Everything fades to black as the fire rages on.

Check out the song/video and view the album's tracklisting below.

BLUE WEEKEND TRACKLISTING

1. The Beach

2. Delicious Things

3. Lipstick On The Glass

4. Smile

5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)

6. How Can I Make It OK?

7. Play The Greatest Hits

8. Feeling Myself

9. The Last Man On Earth

10. No Hard Feelings

11. The Beach II