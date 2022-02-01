Wolf Alice announces North American tour

Wolf Alice have announced a spring North American tour in support of last year's Blue Weekend. It kicks off on March 21 in Atlanta, and stops include Chapel Hill, Asbury Park, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Austin, Dallas, Houston and more. All dates are listed below.

The Asbury Park show is at The Stone Pony on March 24. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time.

In June, Wolf Alice will open for Bleachers at Red Rocks and Halsey at Hollywood Bowl.

Wolf Alice - 2022 Tour Dates

Mon-Mar-21 Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead

Tue-Mar-22 Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu-Mar-24 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Fri-Mar-25 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Sat-Mar-26 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live

Mon-Mar-28 Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

Tue-Mar-29 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Wed-Mar-30 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Fri-Apr-1 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sat-Apr-2 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

Tue-Apr-5 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

Wed-Apr-6 Madison, WI @ Majestic

Fri-Apr-8 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

Mon-Apr-11 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Tue-Apr-12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Thu-Apr-14 Austin, TX @ Emos'

Fri-Apr-15 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat-Apr-16 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Mon-Jun-20 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tue-Jun-21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

*-opening for Bleachers

#- opening for Halsey

Check out photos from Wolf Alice's 2021 show at Bowery Ballroom: