Wolf Alice announces North American tour
Wolf Alice have announced a spring North American tour in support of last year's Blue Weekend. It kicks off on March 21 in Atlanta, and stops include Chapel Hill, Asbury Park, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Austin, Dallas, Houston and more. All dates are listed below.
The Asbury Park show is at The Stone Pony on March 24. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time.
In June, Wolf Alice will open for Bleachers at Red Rocks and Halsey at Hollywood Bowl.
Wolf Alice - 2022 Tour Dates
Mon-Mar-21 Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead
Tue-Mar-22 Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu-Mar-24 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
Fri-Mar-25 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Sat-Mar-26 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
Mon-Mar-28 Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
Tue-Mar-29 Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Wed-Mar-30 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Fri-Apr-1 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sat-Apr-2 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
Tue-Apr-5 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
Wed-Apr-6 Madison, WI @ Majestic
Fri-Apr-8 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
Mon-Apr-11 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Tue-Apr-12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Thu-Apr-14 Austin, TX @ Emos'
Fri-Apr-15 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sat-Apr-16 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Mon-Jun-20 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Tue-Jun-21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
*-opening for Bleachers
#- opening for Halsey
Check out photos from Wolf Alice's 2021 show at Bowery Ballroom: