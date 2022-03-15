Wolf Alice expand North American tour with dates after Firefly Fest

Wolf Alice have expanded their 2022 tour with a fall North American leg after their appearance at Firefly fest. New dates include NYC, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco and more.

The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on September 27. Tickets for these fall dates go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.

The band's spring tour starts next week in Atlanta and includes stops in Montreal, Pittsburgh, Des Moines, Austin, Houston. In June, Wolf Alice will open for Bleachers at Red Rocks, and Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl. All dates are listed below.

Wolf Alice North America - 2022 Tour Dates

Mon-Mar-21 Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead

Tue-Mar-22 Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu-Mar-24 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Fri-Mar-25 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Sat-Mar-26 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live

Mon-Mar-28 Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

Tue-Mar-29 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Wed-Mar-30 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Fri-Apr-1 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sat-Apr-2 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

Tue-Apr-5 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

Wed-Apr-6 Madison, WI @ Majestic

Fri-Apr-8 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

Mon-Apr-11 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Tue-Apr-12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Thu-Apr-14 Austin, TX @ Emos'

Fri-Apr-15 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat-Apr-16 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Mon-Jun-20 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tue-Jun-21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

Sat-Sep-24 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Tue-Sep-27 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Thu-Sep-29 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Fri-Sep-30 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Sat-Oct-1 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Mon-Oct-3 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Tue-Oct-4 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Thu-Oct-6 Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Fri-Oct-7 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Sat-Oct-8 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Mon-Oct-10 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Tue-Oct-11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex - Grand

Thu-Oct-13 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Fri-Oct-14 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat-Oct-15 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Mon-Oct-17 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

*-opening for Bleachers

#- opening for Halsey

Check out photos from Wolf Alice's 2021 show at Bowery Ballroom: