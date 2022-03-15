Wolf Alice expand North American tour with dates after Firefly Fest
Wolf Alice have expanded their 2022 tour with a fall North American leg after their appearance at Firefly fest. New dates include NYC, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco and more.
The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on September 27. Tickets for these fall dates go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.
The band's spring tour starts next week in Atlanta and includes stops in Montreal, Pittsburgh, Des Moines, Austin, Houston. In June, Wolf Alice will open for Bleachers at Red Rocks, and Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl. All dates are listed below.
Wolf Alice North America - 2022 Tour Dates
Mon-Mar-21 Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead
Tue-Mar-22 Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu-Mar-24 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
Fri-Mar-25 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Sat-Mar-26 Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
Mon-Mar-28 Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
Tue-Mar-29 Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Wed-Mar-30 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Fri-Apr-1 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sat-Apr-2 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
Tue-Apr-5 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
Wed-Apr-6 Madison, WI @ Majestic
Fri-Apr-8 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
Mon-Apr-11 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Tue-Apr-12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Thu-Apr-14 Austin, TX @ Emos'
Fri-Apr-15 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sat-Apr-16 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Mon-Jun-20 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Tue-Jun-21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
Sat-Sep-24 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
Tue-Sep-27 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Thu-Sep-29 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Fri-Sep-30 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Sat-Oct-1 Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Mon-Oct-3 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Tue-Oct-4 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
Thu-Oct-6 Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
Fri-Oct-7 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
Sat-Oct-8 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Mon-Oct-10 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Tue-Oct-11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex - Grand
Thu-Oct-13 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
Fri-Oct-14 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
Sat-Oct-15 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Mon-Oct-17 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
*-opening for Bleachers
#- opening for Halsey
Check out photos from Wolf Alice's 2021 show at Bowery Ballroom: