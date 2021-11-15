Wolf Alice played Bowery Ballroom (pics, video, setlist)
Wolf Alice released their third album, Blue Weekend, in June, and on Friday night (11/12) their US tour supporting it hit NYC for the first of two intimate shows at Bowery Ballroom. The band ripped through a 70-minute set which included songs from throughout their discography, including Blue Weekend standouts like "The Last Man on Earth," "Delicious Things," and "Feeling Myself." Fan favorite "Bros," from their 2015 debut My Love Is Cool, really got the crowd moving.
The band played the same setlist both nights, and you can see that below, along with pictures from Friday (including opener Bria) by Toby Tenenbaum, and a few fan-taken videos, below.
Setlist: Wolf Alice @ Bowery Ballroom, 11/12/2021 & 11/13/2021
Smile
You're a Germ
Beautifully Unconventional
Formidable Cool
Delicious Things
Lipstick on the Glass
Planet Hunter
Bros
Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall in Love)
How Can I Make It OK?
Play the Greatest Hits
Feeling Myself
Giant Peach
No Hard Feelings
Visions of a Life
The Last Man on Earth
Moaning Lisa Smile
Encore:
Don't Delete the Kisses