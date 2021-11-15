Wolf Alice played Bowery Ballroom (pics, video, setlist)

Wolf Alice released their third album, Blue Weekend, in June, and on Friday night (11/12) their US tour supporting it hit NYC for the first of two intimate shows at Bowery Ballroom. The band ripped through a 70-minute set which included songs from throughout their discography, including Blue Weekend standouts like "The Last Man on Earth," "Delicious Things," and "Feeling Myself." Fan favorite "Bros," from their 2015 debut My Love Is Cool, really got the crowd moving.

The band played the same setlist both nights, and you can see that below, along with pictures from Friday (including opener Bria) by Toby Tenenbaum, and a few fan-taken videos, below.

Setlist: Wolf Alice @ Bowery Ballroom, 11/12/2021 & 11/13/2021

Smile

You're a Germ

Beautifully Unconventional

Formidable Cool

Delicious Things

Lipstick on the Glass

Planet Hunter

Bros

Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall in Love)

How Can I Make It OK?

Play the Greatest Hits

Feeling Myself

Giant Peach

No Hard Feelings

Visions of a Life

The Last Man on Earth

Moaning Lisa Smile

Encore:

Don't Delete the Kisses