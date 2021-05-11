Wolf Alice premiere new track, “No Hard Feelings” (limited green vinyl on pre-order now)

Ahead of the release of their new album, Blue Weekend, due out June 4 via RCA/Dirty Hit (pre-order on limited transparent green vinyl), UK powerhouse Wolf Alice have unveiled another single and video, "No Hard Feelings."

As opposed to previous single "Smile," "No Hard Feelings" is soft, simple, and sweet, a heartfelt and tender ballad, decorated with delicate finger-picking and angelic choral sighs. Vocalist Ellie Rowsell's soft-spoken delivery is clear and vulnerable throughout, as she expresses her decision to 'wave the white flag' in the face of a difficult break-up, choosing to move on and forgive rather than harbor any feelings of resentment toward the other person or pain regarding the loss.

The track's accompanying music video is dreamlike and drenched in color, with beautifully atmospheric shots of Ellie and her leather jacket-clad partner standing in an embrace before they part ways. Watch it below, and grab Blue Weekend on limited green vinyl in the BrooklynVegan Shop (A BV North America exclusive).