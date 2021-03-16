Wolf Alice reveal more ‘Blue Weekend’ details (pre-order it on limited green vinyl)

Wolf Alice recently announced their third album, Blue Weekend, due out June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA. It's now available for preorder in our shop on limited edition transparent green 140g vinyl -- and we're shipping from the US, so you won't get hit with overseas shipping charges. Here's a look at the LP:

Pre-order your copy now, and stream lead single "The Last Man On Earth" below.

Wolf Alice spoke about the new album in a recent NME cover story, and, among other things, they gave the story behind the album title. It came from a cab ride in Belgium, where vocalist and guitarist Ellie Rowsell suggested to drummer Joel Amey that the band should take a day out in a nearby forest "on the next blue weekend." "Blue is a nice colour, but it also means sad," Ellie continued to NME. "And I often think the weekend is so fun, but lots of drama takes place then so sometimes it’s the catalyst for your downfall."

Bassist Theo Ellis told NME that the band had tested their new material by playing it along with muted film and TV trailers. "It’s like a litmus test to see if the emotion of the song works," he said.

Commenting on the music, Ellie added, "With some things before we might have been like, ‘Is this cool?’ Or ‘Is this what people want out of us?’ [This time] I felt like, I don’t care because I like it’. I think maybe you have to be older and a little bit more experienced to get to that point." Guitarist Joff Oddie also said that, because of the pandemic, they had more time to go through the album with "a fine-tooth comb" and it's "far more detailed" because of that. "A lot more effort was put into [that side of things] and just getting it right."

NME got an early listen of the album and said that "it’s a masterful record that continues their now-traditional streak of hopping from genre to genre, packing in fingerpicked folk (‘Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall In Love)’; grandiose, piano-led epics (‘The Last Man On Earth’); and acerbic moshpit starters (‘Play The Greatest Hits’)." Sounds promising!

In the interview, the band also discussed the backlash they faced after winning the Mercury Prize in 2018, Ellie's recent accusations against Marilyn Manson, and much more. You can read the full cover story here.

Pre-order Blue Weekend on limited transparent green vinyl here.