Wolf Alice share empowering new single “Smile”

Ahead of the release of their new record Blue Weekend, due out June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA, they've shared another new single, an empowering anthem called "Smile."

With this new track, the four-piece remind listeners of their roots, coming in with a fuzzy, booming bassline and harsh and abrasive guitar solos, with vocalist Ellie Rowsell spitting and growling each line. The track serves as a perfect ‘fuck you’ directed at those who always seem to have something to say about how women dress, act, feel, and speak. Lines such as "I am what I am and I am good at it / if you don't like me, well that isn't fucking relevant," serve as a reminder that regardless of what anyone else has to say, you have the right to be comfortable in your own skin and to do whatever you please — and you definitely don't have to smile when a creep asks you to.

Overall, "Smile" is a satisfying romp with a razor-sharp edge and bite to match, reminding me of what made me and many others love Wolf Alice in the first place: their fuck-all attitude and effortless knack for crafting songs that can get audiences moving and screaming along. Listen below.

Meanwhile, the band recently released a candle-lit live rendition of Blue Weekend's first single, "Last Man On Earth." They are also set to play Glastonbury Festival's "Live at Worthy Farm" livestream on May 22; tickets are on sale now.

