Wolf Alice share new single “How Can I Make It Ok?”

Hot on the heels of their US tour announcement, Wolf Alice have shared one final single before the release of their new album, Blue Weekend, tomorrow (6/4). "How Can I Make It Ok?" is a bop with dynamic synths and an irresistible melody, and Ellie Rowsell more than proves her vocal prowess. Watch the video, directed by Jordan Hemingway, below.

Pre-order Blue Weekend on limited green vinyl in our store (the only place this variant is available in the US).