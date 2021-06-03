Wolf Alice share new single “How Can I Make It Ok?”

photo by Jordan Hemingway

Hot on the heels of their US tour announcement, Wolf Alice have shared one final single before the release of their new album, Blue Weekend, tomorrow (6/4). "How Can I Make It Ok?" is a bop with dynamic synths and an irresistible melody, and Ellie Rowsell more than proves her vocal prowess. Watch the video, directed by Jordan Hemingway, below.

Pre-order Blue Weekend on limited green vinyl in our store (the only place this variant is available in the US).

