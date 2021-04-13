Wolf Alice share orchestral live video of “The Last Man on Earth”

Wolf Alice's third album and first in four years, Blue Weekend (pre-order it on limited transparent green vinyl), is out June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA. We've heard lead single "The Last Man on Earth," and now the band have shared a new live performance video of the song. It starts with Ellie Rowsell alone at a grand piano, surrounded by candles, and gradually other band members appear, followed by a string trio, who add a lush, gorgeous sound. You can watch the video, which was directed by Jordan Hemingway, below.

As for seeing Wolf Alice live in person, they'll be touring the UK and Ireland in January of 2022. See those dates below. They also perform as part of Glastonbury's "Live at Worthy Farm" livestream on May 22, which airs at various times for different timezones; tickets are on sale now.

You can pre-order Blue Weekend in our shop - we have it on limited transparent green vinyl, and it ships from the US, so if that's where you're located, you won't get hit with extra shipping charges.

WOLF ALICE: 2022 TOUR

Wed 05 Jan 2022 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Fri 07 Jan 2022 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Sat 08 Jan 2022 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Sun 09 Jan 2022 02 City Hall, Newcastle

Mon 10 Jan 2022 UEA, Norwich

Wed 12 Jan 2022 02 Apollo, Manchester

Thu 13 Jan 2022 02 Apollo, Manchester

Fri 14 Jan 2022 02 Academy, Sheffield

Sat 15 Jan 2022 Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool

Tue 18 Jan 2022 Eventim Apollo, London

Wed 19 Jan 2022 Eventim Apollo, London

Sat 22 Jan 2022 02 Guildhall, Southampton

Sun 23 Jan 2022 De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill On Sea

Mon 24 Jan 2022 Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Tue 25 Jan 2022 Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Thu 27 Jan 2022 02 Academy, Birmingham

Fri 28 Jan 2022 Plymouth Pavillions, Plymouth

Sun 30 Jan 2022 02 Academy, Bristol

Mon 31 Jan 2022 02 Academy, Bristol