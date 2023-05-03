Wolf Eyes announce new album & tour dates (hear three songs)

Detroit experimentalists Wolf Eyes are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, and will release a new album, Dreams in Splattered Lines on May 26 via Disciples. Check out album art and tracklist below.

"We started by continuing to explore the ideas of short dense sound collages that had similar behaviors to 'hit singles,'" says the group's Nate Young of the album. "Using a lot of ideas that we established on the 'Difficult Messages' series, we started to look at hit songs like terrariums: folding the idea of music and sound happening inside sound environments we created in the studio. The record starts with a Car Wash that includes a Short Hands track playing on the car radio while waves of white noise and contact microphones are plunging into water buckets. The track is then played in a car while going through an actual car wash and finally layered and mixed in the studio."

You can listen to three tracks from Dreams In Splattered Lines, and watch a trailer for the album, below.

Wolf Eyes will also be on tour this year, beginning with a 25th anniversary residency in Ypsilanti, MI this month, and Basilica, Hudson's 24-Hour Dronefest with Liturgy, Laraaji, Yuka C Honda, Raven Chacon and more. There's also a European tour this fall. All dates are listed below.

Dreams In Splattered Lines:

Car Wash Two w/Short Hands

Radio Box (excerpt)

Plus Warning

Engaged Withdrawal

Exploding Time

My Whole Life

The Museums We Carry

Pointerstare

Comforts of The Mind

In Society

Find You (Vocal)

Days Decay

Dreams in Shattered Time

Wolf Eyes - 2023 Tour Dates

05 May, Ziggy’s, Ypsilanti MI, USA - 25th anniversary show

20 May, Ziggy’s, Ypsilanti MI, USA - 25th anniversary show

(w/ Aaron Dilloway)

25 May, Ziggy’s, Ypsilanti MI, USA - 25th anniversary show

(w/ Model Home)

26 May, Bug Jar, Rochester NY, USA

27 May, 24hr Dronefest, Hudson Basilica NY, USA (w/ Laraaji, Raven Chacon and many more)

28 May, The Mohawk, Buffalo NY, USA

04 Oct, Zebulon, Los Angeles CA, USA (w/ Anthony Braxton)

30 Oct, Kuppelhalle, Berlin, Germany

31 Oct, Meet Factory, Prague, Czech Republic

02 Nov, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

03 Nov, The Lubber Fiend, Newcastle, UK

04 Nov. Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

05 Nov, 100 Club, London, UK

07 Nov, ZDB, Lisbon, Portugal

08 Nov, Instants Chaivres, Paris, France

09 Nov, Galeries Vorn und Oben, Eupen, Belgium

10 Nov, Le Guess Who? Festival, Utrecht, Netherlands

11 Nov, iDEALFest, Gothenburg, Sweden

14 Nov, Råhuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

15 Nov, Cave12, Geneva, Switzerland

17 Nov, The Temple, Athens, Greece