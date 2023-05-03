Wolf Eyes announce new album & tour dates (hear three songs)
Detroit experimentalists Wolf Eyes are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, and will release a new album, Dreams in Splattered Lines on May 26 via Disciples. Check out album art and tracklist below.
"We started by continuing to explore the ideas of short dense sound collages that had similar behaviors to 'hit singles,'" says the group's Nate Young of the album. "Using a lot of ideas that we established on the 'Difficult Messages' series, we started to look at hit songs like terrariums: folding the idea of music and sound happening inside sound environments we created in the studio. The record starts with a Car Wash that includes a Short Hands track playing on the car radio while waves of white noise and contact microphones are plunging into water buckets. The track is then played in a car while going through an actual car wash and finally layered and mixed in the studio."
You can listen to three tracks from Dreams In Splattered Lines, and watch a trailer for the album, below.
Wolf Eyes will also be on tour this year, beginning with a 25th anniversary residency in Ypsilanti, MI this month, and Basilica, Hudson's 24-Hour Dronefest with Liturgy, Laraaji, Yuka C Honda, Raven Chacon and more. There's also a European tour this fall. All dates are listed below.
Dreams In Splattered Lines:
Car Wash Two w/Short Hands
Radio Box (excerpt)
Plus Warning
Engaged Withdrawal
Exploding Time
My Whole Life
The Museums We Carry
Pointerstare
Comforts of The Mind
In Society
Find You (Vocal)
Days Decay
Dreams in Shattered Time
Wolf Eyes - 2023 Tour Dates
05 May, Ziggy’s, Ypsilanti MI, USA - 25th anniversary show
20 May, Ziggy’s, Ypsilanti MI, USA - 25th anniversary show
(w/ Aaron Dilloway)
25 May, Ziggy’s, Ypsilanti MI, USA - 25th anniversary show
(w/ Model Home)
26 May, Bug Jar, Rochester NY, USA
27 May, 24hr Dronefest, Hudson Basilica NY, USA (w/ Laraaji, Raven Chacon and many more)
28 May, The Mohawk, Buffalo NY, USA
04 Oct, Zebulon, Los Angeles CA, USA (w/ Anthony Braxton)
30 Oct, Kuppelhalle, Berlin, Germany
31 Oct, Meet Factory, Prague, Czech Republic
02 Nov, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
03 Nov, The Lubber Fiend, Newcastle, UK
04 Nov. Strange Brew, Bristol, UK
05 Nov, 100 Club, London, UK
07 Nov, ZDB, Lisbon, Portugal
08 Nov, Instants Chaivres, Paris, France
09 Nov, Galeries Vorn und Oben, Eupen, Belgium
10 Nov, Le Guess Who? Festival, Utrecht, Netherlands
11 Nov, iDEALFest, Gothenburg, Sweden
14 Nov, Råhuset, Copenhagen, Denmark
15 Nov, Cave12, Geneva, Switzerland
17 Nov, The Temple, Athens, Greece