Wolf Eyes, keiyaA, FACS, Man on Man & more playing Union Pool’s Free Tuesdays series in February

Union Pool has announced the February lineup for its Free Tuesdays series: 2/7 features Man on Man (the duo of Roddy Bottum and Joey Holman) and Macy Rodman; 2/14 is with Chicago's FACS and Fine Place (the duo of Frankie Rose and Running's Matthew Hord); 2/21 is keiyaA with special guests TBA; and 2/28 is Wolf Eyes with Raven Chacon and Dranolith. Check out the February poster below.

The shows are free and open to the public for anyone 21 and over. RSVP is not required and entrance is based on capacity.

January's lineup includes Bing & Ruth and A Space for Sound on 1/17, Downtown Boys and Oceanator on 1/24, and Ted Leo and Tami Hart on 1/31.